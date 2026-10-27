Insecurity: Police arrest 34 foreign nationals in Benue

The Commissioner of Police in Benue State, Cletus Nwadiogbu, has said 34 foreign nationals were arrested in October over suspected clandestine activities.

Addressing journalists in Makurdi on Tuesday, Nwadiogbu also disclosed that 29 kidnap victims were rescued across the state during the month.

According to the police commissioner, the rescue operations were made possible through collaboration with other security agencies.

He said, “On October 9, 2026, operatives of the command arrested 16 Cameroonian nationals in Otukpo Local Government Area.

“Preliminary information indicated that the individuals could not produce the required travel documents at the time of their arrest.

“They are suspected of engaging in clandestine activities and heinous crimes. They were taken into custody for investigation and verification of their immigration status, with the appropriate authorities to be engaged as necessary.

“Similarly, on October 22, 2026, operatives intercepted 18 Nigerien nationals at Orokam while they were reportedly travelling to Ikom in Cross River State.

“They were transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation after concerns were raised about their circumstances of entry into the country and their inability to provide satisfactory explanations regarding their journey.”

The police commissioner said the command was taking steps to establish the relevant facts and involve the appropriate authorities, including the Nigeria Immigration Service, for profiling and any further action required under the law.

Nwadiogbu also said the command had arrested suspected cultists in separate operations in Naka, Makurdi and Aliade, in Gwer West and Gwer East local government areas, respectively.

He listed items recovered during operations in October to include seven locally fabricated firearms, 16 rounds of ammunition and cartridges, charms, mobile phones and ATM cards.