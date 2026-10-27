Gunmen kill renowned Islamic scholar, Masussuka, in Katsina

Suspected gunmen have killed a renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Yahaya Ibrahim Masussuka, and one of his followers in Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The incident occurred on Monday evening, October 26, 2026, in front of the cleric’s residence when two armed men riding on a motorcycle reportedly opened fire on the victims.

The cleric’s secretary, Dr Mustapha Haruna, said the attackers shot both men, killing them at the scene.

He said he was immediately contacted and took the cleric to the hospital, where a doctor confirmed his death.

The Katsina State Police Command confirmed the killing, saying the incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, the command said the Divisional Police Officer in Dutsin-Ma promptly led a team of operatives to the scene after receiving the report.

“The victims were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital for medical attention, where they were unfortunately pronounced dead by the attending medical doctor,” the statement said.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Umar Fage, has ordered the deployment of tactical and operational teams to the area.

“An investigation has commenced, and efforts are being intensified to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects,” the police said.

Fage extended condolences to the families, friends and followers of the deceased, as well as the people of Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area.

In a separate statement, Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, expressed shock over the killing and described the late cleric as a voice for peaceful coexistence and interfaith harmony.

The governor commiserated with the deceased’s family, the Islamic community and others affected by the loss, while urging the bereaved family to remain steadfast in their faith.

“I urge the bereaved family to take solace in the will of Almighty Allah and remain steadfast in faith during this difficult period. May Allah grant them the strength and patience to bear this painful loss,” he said.

Radda assured the public that security agencies would intensify efforts to investigate the killing and bring those responsible to justice.

“Those behind this heinous act must be brought to justice. I urge the relevant security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that the perpetrators face the full weight of the law,” he said.