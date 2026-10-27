Kanu, Anichebe, eight other Premier League all-time super subs

Former Nigeria internationals, Nwankwo Kanu and Victor Anichebe, have been named among the Premier League’s all-time top 10 super substitutes, with Kanu ranking second and Anichebe ninth.

The ranking recognises players who made significant contributions after coming off the bench in England’s top-flight league. Former England striker Jermain Defoe tops the list with 24 goals scored as a substitute.

Kanu scored 17 Premier League goals as a substitute and provided 12 assists in that role. Anichebe scored 13 goals and recorded five assists after coming off the bench.

The list also features Theo Walcott, Daniel Sturridge, Olivier Giroud, Tore Andre Flo, Javier Hernandez, Edin Dzeko and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as part of Premier League super subs.

Theo Walcott

Theo Walcott completes the top 10. Although he holds the record for the most times substituted off in Premier League history, having been taken off on 168 occasions, the ranking focuses on his impact when entering matches.

The former Arsenal, Everton and Southampton forward recorded 14 assists as a substitute, the highest tally in Premier League history. He also scored 10 goals from the bench, placing him fourth for overall goal contributions in that role.

Victor Anichebe

Anichebe ranks ninth after scoring 13 Premier League goals as a substitute, placing him joint-eighth on the competition’s all-time list for goals scored by replacements. The former Nigeria international played for Everton, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland.

Half of Anichebe’s 26 Premier League goals came after he entered matches from the bench, the joint-highest percentage among players who scored at least 20 goals in the competition. He also recorded five assists as a substitute.

Daniel Sturridge

Daniel Sturridge occupies eighth place. The former England international played for Manchester City, Chelsea, Bolton Wanderers, Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.

Sturridge scored 17 of his 76 Premier League goals as a substitute and provided seven assists from the bench. His 24 goal contributions in that role came at a rate bettered only by Edin Dzeko and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

READ MORE: Kanu, Anichebe, eight other Premier League all-time super substitutes – Sporting Tribune