Insecurity: NHFSS promises to collaborate with security agencies

Members of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) in Ondo State, have promised to continue to provide intelligence to support all ongoing efforts of security agencies to rid the state of banditry.

The State Commander of NHFSS, Emmanuel Adedayo, expressed the readiness of NHFSS to give helping hand to other security agencies and to synergize with other security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and properties.

“Let me appreciate governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State for prioritising the security of lives and property. We can see his strides and we want to also join hands to help out.

“We have been coming out to showcase what we do as an outfit. We want the people to know us and to call our attention whenever they find criminals and bandits in the forest.”

“We are ready to go into the forest to flush out criminals. We are not in competition with other agencies but we are out to complement their jobs. This is the time for all hands to be on deck.

“We cannot leave it all to the government” he added just as he urged the people to endeavour to speak out whenever they find strange people in their environment.”

He charged members of the outfit to remain focused and be patient, saying there is no room for thuggery within the organisation, urging members of the public to support the cause by providing necessary information for timely intervention.

