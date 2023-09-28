The Military High Command on Thursday declared that the operations of the troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security forces alone would not end the insecurity facing the country without the collaborative efforts of the entire citizens

It consequently appealed to all and sundry not to see the current mission against terrorists, insurgents and perpetrators of insecurity in the country as the exclusive preserve of the Military alone

Briefing defence correspondents in Abuja at the bi-weekly media update on military operations at the various theatres of operations of the AFN and other security agencies against insurgency activities in the six geo-political zones of the country, Director of Defence Meds Operations,, Major General Edward Buba

said that “experience reveals that, military means alone can not neutralise terrorism and insurgency”

According to him,” Our mission against terrorists, insurgents and perpetrators of insecurity in the country is not one that should be seen as the exclusive preserve of just the military alone. Experience reveals that military means alone can not neutralise terrorism and insurgency.

“This underscores the need for our counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency war to remain a reflection of a whole of society’s commitment. The perpetrators of the insecurity are not ghosts, they have families, relations and are from villages and communities in the country.

“Through a whole-of-society approach, we will suffocate any hope that these groups have of victory through senseless killings and dastardly acts.

“Indeed, while we all are from one locality or another, not everyone can be in the military. Recognising this, there are several ways society can show its commitment in support of the overall objective to defeat terrorism and insurgency in the country. Importantly, such commitment should reflect and align with the will of the people”.

Speaking on the ongoing operations in the last one week, the Director who was flanked by officers from the Army, Air Force and the Navy disclosed that the military neutralized 191 terrorists. Troops arrested 184 terrorists, 22 perpetrators of oil theft, and rescued 91 kidnapped hostages while a total of 104 BH/ISWAP terrorists and their families surrendered to troops across theatres of operation.

He added that the troops denied oil theft of an estimated sum of three hundred and eighty-eight million four hundred and sixty-nine thousand, six hundred and fifty naira (N388,469,650.00).

According to him, “additionally, troops recovered 209 assorted weapons and 2,894 assorted ammunition. The breakdown as follows: 46 AK47 rifles, 8 G3 rifles, one SMG, one PKT gun, 11 locally made rifles, 8 dane gun, 2 locally made revolvers, 9 locally fabricated Ak47 rifles, one locally made SMG, 2 high grade military rifles, 3 locally made IED launchers, 3 locally made pistols, one x 36 hand grenade, IEDs, 5 Ak47 rifles loaded with 113 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 837 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 289 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 275 rounds of 9mm ammo and 43 live cartridges.

“Others are: one unserviceable FN rifle, 22 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 4 rounds of 7.62mm special (refilled), 32 magazines, 3 G3 magazines, 45 empty cases of 7.62mm NATO ammo, daggers, 15 cutlasses, 14 vehicles, 9 motorcycles, 7 bicycles, 4 fragmental jackets, one tripod, 2 boafeng radios, 24 mobile phones and the sum of N55,798,105.00.





Buba further explained that “the troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 38 dugout pits, 21 boats, 57 storage tanks, 3 tapping hoses, 4 drum receivers, 89 cooking ovens, 6 pumping machines, 3 outboard engines and 34 illegal refining sites. The Troops also recovered 696,250 litres of stolen crude oil, 54,400 litres of illegally refined AGO and 1,200 litres PMS.”

While reassuring that the Armed Forces remained unperturbed by the evil machinations of the extremist groups he said that their nefarious tactics have been exposed for what it truly was, “which is a mere ploy to self-enrichment through killings”.

“Accordingly, our message to these individuals and groups, is that we have clocked your game and are laser-focused on pursuing peace, by the pursuit of those that threaten the peace in the country,” he said.

