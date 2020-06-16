Insecurity: Kogi government inaugurates community policing committee

Kogi State government has inaugurated community adversity policing committee to tackle insecurity in the state.

The deputy governor, Chief Edward Onoja who inaugurated the committee on behalf of Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello

expressed the preparedness of the State Government to nip the security challenges the state faces in the bud, irrespective of recent security challenges in the state.

He said the policy became imperative because crimes are committed by people in societies inhabited by people and not in space or by aliens, hence the approach of ensuring humans with character and willingness to serve form part of the security architecture of the state through the committees.

The governor expressed his readiness to continue to ensure the security of lives and property of the people of Kogi State and would partner all security agencies and also his desire to have a crime-free Kogi State under his leadership.

He expressed gladness on the composition of the members, stressing that it was all-encompassing and would further strengthen the efforts being put in place to arrest those behind recent criminal activities.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the successful attainment of Community Policing Policy under the current administration and expressed happiness that it was achieved under the leadership of the incumbent Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu.

In his address, the Inspector General of Police whose address was delivered by DIG Lawal Shehu urged the committee to ensure it is made up of people with good character and not criminals or ex-convicts.

He also suggested that workers whose sources of income are known should be made members of the committee since they can be vouched for as people with legitimate sources of income.

In his own address, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ede Ayuba said he is ready to work with the committee to ensure a crime-free Kogi State which they are members of.

He said policing is the business of all and called on everyone to work with the committee to ensure the safety of lives and property.

In his acceptance speech, the Ohimegye Igu and Chairman of Lokoja/Kogi Traditional Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Abdulrazak Isah, who spoke on behalf of Attach Igala, Dr Micheal Ameh Oboni 11 thanked the government for finding them worthy to serve and also promised to bring his experience as a retired police officer to serve.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE