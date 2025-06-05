Insecurity: Kaduna now safer than before — NDA Commandant

The Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Major General Abdul Khalifa Ibrahim, has stated that Kaduna State, where the Academy is located, is now safer than it used to be in terms of insecurity and other criminal activities.

However, he acknowledged that more work is needed to achieve a comprehensive security solution, stating, “We are not yet where we want to be.”

Major General Ibrahim made these remarks during a courtesy visit by the Executive Members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council, to the Academy.

The NDA Commandant, who described journalists as the watchdogs of society, urged them to sensitise the public about the importance of reporting suspicious activities to security agencies. He emphasised that the NDA and NUJ are partners in progress.

Earlier in his remarks, NUJ Chairman, Alhaji Abdulgafar Alabelewe, commended the Commandant for the quality training provided to officers of the Armed Forces, acknowledging that journalists play a critical role in promoting peace in society.

According to Major General Ibrahim, “We are in the process of organising our security helpline, and very soon it will be operational. It will be ready so that if there is anything, we will be able to tackle it much earlier. We are not a security outfit per se, but we are also senior military officers who have taken part in maintaining security in our society.”

“I can beat my chest to say that Kaduna State in the last few months is much safer than it used to be. But we are not where we want to be yet. So we must join hands and work together so that we can have a country we can be proud of. Each time people travel outside Nigeria, after one or two weeks, they want to come back. So it is better to work together and build a better country.”

“So we appeal to the NUJ to help us in projecting the activities of the Nigerian Defence Academy. We also appeal to you to sensitise the public—not just because we are a training institution, but because we are also a security organisation. We have Demonstration Battalions that sometimes support security operations if there is any issue of security breach in Kaduna. There is a nexus between security and development; without one, the other cannot survive. So help us sensitise the public that if they see anything suspicious, they should report it to us so we can take it up.”

“Journalists are the watchdogs of any society. We refer to you as the fourth estate of the realm, very important. You do not just educate; you inform and entertain us.”

“As a matter of fact, I am happy to see those of you behind newspaper reports because I read newspapers a lot. It is quite interesting to see you live here today. I appreciate all of you for coming. We are partners in progress, and we need the press if we are going to achieve certain goals. Whatever you tell people outside is what they will read and believe.”

The NDA Commandant further explained that the Academy was founded over 60 years ago to train young Nigerians for leadership positions in the Armed Forces.

“Over the years, we have expanded our training scope to include young officers from allied countries, thereby promoting military diplomacy. Currently, we have cadets from Burkina Faso, Congo, Liberia, Cameroon, and other countries. So far, the Academy has trained over 20,000 officers from Nigeria and beyond, even outside Africa.”

“With the establishment of our postgraduate school about 20 years ago, we are also contributing to higher education, and I am happy to say that our PGD school is widely accepted. People come from all over, which attests to the authenticity and integrity of our training. Yes, we may have one or two challenges, but I assure you that we are doing everything internally to resolve them if any exist.”

In his remarks, NUJ Chairman, Alabelewe, stated, “We want to commend the Commandant for training quality officers for the Armed Forces. However, we appeal for synergy between the Academy and the NUJ to enable us to report your activities appropriately.”

“We are also soliciting a partnership with the NDA in terms of capacity building for our members, as well as extending the social responsibility of the prestigious Defence Academy to our Union.”

