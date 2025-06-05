Motorcycle rider hacked to death, bike snatched in Kogi

A middle-aged motorcycle rider, popularly called Okada, Adewale Jethro, has been hacked to death by a suspected armed robber who snatched his motorcycle.

The incident reportedly occurred around 11:30 PM on Wednesday night.

A statement issued on Thursday by Owe Titún Development expressed deep sorrow over the murder and called for urgent action to curb insecurity.

“It is with deep sorrow and grave concern that we, the members and leadership of Owe Titún Development, react to the brutal and senseless murder of Mr Adewale Jethro, a resident of Otu Community, which occurred last night, along Best Way towards Jehovah Witness Road, Kabba, around 8:30 PM.

“We are heartbroken by the horrifying details of this incident. His motorcycle was stolen, and the weapon used to scatter his head and skull was left at the scene. This is not just a crime; it is a barbaric violation of human dignity and a threat to the peace of our community.”

The statement, signed by the Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Sunday Olorunmaiye, further condemned the act and urged stakeholders to take immediate action.

“We strongly condemn this wicked and cowardly act, and we are calling on the security agencies, traditional rulers, elders, and all stakeholders to rise up now and take concrete steps to prevent further bloodshed in our land. We can no longer remain silent while evil men steal lives and peace from our midst.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr Adewale Jethro. May God grant you strength and comfort during this painful time. As a platform committed to unity and safety, Owe Titún Development stands with you.

“Let this incident awaken us. Let it stir us to act. Let it move us towards true Oneness of Mind in fighting insecurity.”*

The state police command confirmed the incident.

The Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya, explained that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area received a report at 9:00 AM regarding a man who flagged down a commercial motorcycle rider and requested to be taken to a location that turned out to be a lonely area, promising to pay a higher fare than usual.

“The Okada man agreed, probably because of the promise of a higher pay. On getting to the lonely place, the passenger macheted the bike man and vanished with the motorcycle,” Aya explained.

He said the victim was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but sadly succumbed to his injuries before help could reach him.

The command warned commercial motorcycle riders to be cautious of passengers promising unusually high fares to secluded locations.

Investigation has commenced, and efforts are underway to arrest the fleeing culprit.

The corpse of Adewale Jethro has been deposited in the mortuary.

