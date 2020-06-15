Insecurity: Islamic cleric urges Buhari to be proactive 

In the face of raging insecurity in the country, particularly in Northern states, President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to as matter of urgency intervene in the wanton destruction of lives and properties in the four states of Borno, Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto.

Tribune Online reports that the plea was made by a Bauchi based Islamic scholar who is the Chief Imam of Kofar Dumi Mosque in Bauchi metropolis, Ustaz Rabi’u Shehu in his last Friday khutubah (sermon) describing as intolerable, the current wanton destruction of human lives and properties in those four states of the federation.

The Islamic cleric also stated that the government has abdicated its responsibility of protection of lives and properties of its citizens going by how the killings and maiming are going unabated.

Imam Shehu, further observed that the severity of insecurity in the four states especially Borno surpasses the COVID-19 to which the federal government significantly placed high priority than insecurity and other forms of insurgency.

He also said that it is worrisome the strikes by insurgents at this seasonal planting period when farmers are busy on their farms, thereby making claptrap the Federal Government’s food security programme.

He stated that “Insurgency and criminality have continued to inflict serious damages on the lives and properties of people. Lives were made valueless in the eyes of our leaders who swore to protect them, and the security system on the land politically bastardised”.

Rabiu Shehu also described insurgency and criminality that have daily been consuming the lives of innocent citizens as a calamitous reminiscence of a world war, saying unless these dastardly acts bedevilling the North-East and North-West are thoroughly checked, the ugly scenario will consume the entire nation.

He considered the happenings in the two geo-political zones of the country as pseudo global political sagacity that tends to dictate the political, economical, social, and cultural psyche of the people in the third world.

Ustaz Rabi’u Shehu, therefore, stressed the need for the federal government to tighten its political will collaboratively with the security agencies to put off the callousness before it is too late.