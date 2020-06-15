Rape: NAWOJ embarks on nationwide protest

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has started a one-week nationwide protest against increased cases of rape, killings and other forms of violence against women in the country.

The NAWOJ National President, Mrs Ifeyinwa Omowole, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Omowole said that the protest would be virtual, in compliance with the federal and state governments’ physical distancing protocol on the management of COVID-19, which discourages large gatherings.

The NAWOJ boss stated that “in the last few weeks, we were inundated by reports of rape at an alarming dimension.

“Rape now occurs almost everywhere in homes, offices and even religious places.

“Unfortunately, a number of Nigerians have fallen prey to perpetrators of this dastardly act. Sadly, children have not been spared.”

Omowole, therefore, urged women journalists and other stakeholders to join in the fight against rape, which is disrupting the peace and stability of families and the country.

She added that “as women journalists, we cannot remain silent over the havoc created by this monster that is threatening the peace and stability of families and societies.’’

She encouraged members of the association to drop their e-flyers and write-ups on their various social media platforms at noon between Monday and Thursday, and at 8 p.m. on Friday to Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that UNWomen recently reported a rise in Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Lagos State, with a 300 per cent increase between March and April.

The group also said that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded an increase of rape cases during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Similarly, the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, recently urged lawmakers to enact laws and evolve policies that would ensure a safe society and end violence against women and girls.

Tallen made the call following increased cases of rape and killings of children, young girls and women recorded during the COVID-19 lockdown.

(NAN)

