Insecurity: Group commends Ooni, Akintoye, South West governors

A socio-political group and advocate of the Yoruba agenda, YorubaKoya Initiatives (YI) has commended the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Patron of the association, Senator Ajayi Borofice and the popular Yoruba Nation activist, Professor Banji Akintoye over their commitment to the interest of the Yoruba race.

President of YorubaKoya Initiatives, Asiwaju Sunday Akinyemi gave the commendation in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Akinyemi said after his recent interface with various groups, traditional rulers, lawmakers and other top Yoruba sons and daughters in different locations, he has come to the realisation that the region is one and “will always remain firm and steadfast in the quest for progress, unity and independence of Yorubaland.”

The statement said the South West coordinators’ visit to the President and founder of the group, was part of the preparations for its forthcoming national conference slated to hold in Lagos state and billed to attract personalities across the Yoruba race.

“We used the recent visit by the South-west coordinators to appreciate all the South-west governors for their initiative to eradicate the problem of insecurity in our land through the official lunch of Amotekun Corps. This initiative is more than 80% success across our region.”

According to Akinyemi, the Yoruba group appreciate the good work Professor Banji Akintoye and Sunday Ighoho are doing, most especially in the quest for adequate security in the region.

“We also appreciate our governors for the initiative of Amotekun Corps which is meant to reduce insecurity in our land to the barest minimum. History will not forget them in a hurry.

“Yoruba race will always appreciate the effort of our past and present heroes in the region, most especially, Otunba Gani Adam, the Aare Onakakanfo, who has been a frontrunner for the development, security and independence of the Yoruba race, Prof. Banji Akintoye, Mr Sunday Ighoho and host of others who has been supportive also to the course of independence for the race.

“Prof. Akintoye is a pacesetter and searchlight for the cause of Yoruba independence.

“Mr Sunday Igboho has shown uncommon bravery in this herculean task that probably without his initiatives our eyes would not have opened to the menace of insecurity bedevilling our region, the injustice melted on Igboho is injustice and insult to all of us by the Nigerian government. We ask God to give him more wisdom and energy for the task to come.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE