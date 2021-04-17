Insecurity: Gov Inuwa charges religious leaders to be steadfast in prayers

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has charged religious leaders as well as the entire citizenry to continue to strive in seeking God’s divine intervention on the trials and challenges bedevilling the nation.

Speaking during the official commissioning of a Juma’at Mosque in Akko Gari, Gona Emirate built by the member representing Akko Federal Constituency, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo, Governor Inuwa Yahaya decried the security challenges bedevilling the country, urging fervent prayers and special supplications to Almighty Allah especially in this holy month of Ramadan.

He said with prayers, there is no challenge that is insurmountable, calling in particular, the Ulamas to offer special prayers for the peace, unity and development of Gombe state and Nigeria as a whole.

While congratulating Hon. Kumo for having the opportunity and the grace to build the magnificent mosque and many others within his constituency, Governor Yahaya said with this gesture the lawmaker has demonstrated true love for his religion and the people he is representing.

The Governor assured of his administration’s resolve to support anyone who has the interest of the state and the people at heart.

He said his government is a people-oriented one, hence will continue to work in tandem with the yearnings and aspirations of the electorate by ensuring that development reaches the nooks and crannies of the state.

In his remarks, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo, who is also the chairman of the house of representatives committee on police affairs, said as a representative of the people, he will continue to subordinate himself before them and always heed to the needs of the masses who gave him the mandate.

Hon. Bello Kumo thanked Governor Inuwa Yahaya for providing the enabling environment, moral support and guidance for him to carry out his duties as a legislator and representative of the people. He said the Governor is always there for him, giving him and other lawmakers from the state all necessary support whenever the need arises. He solicited for support and cooperation of the people of the state for Governor Yahaya, whom he described as a rare breed politician and man of the moment, to continue with the developmental projects he is carrying out in the state.

The Commissioner of rural, community development and cooperative, Alhaji Muhammad Danladi Abubakar thanked the Governor for personally gracing the occasion saying such gesture is a clear indication of his love for the people of the area. The commissioner who enumerated some developmental projects executed by Inuwa-led administration in the area covering healthcare, road construction, rural development, schools among others, assured the Governor of unalloyed support of the people of Akko local government area and the state in general.

The Emir of Gona, Alhaji Umar AbdulKadir Abdussalam appreciated Governor Inuwa for undertaking numerous developmental projects in his domain, Akko Local Government and the entire state. He said his emirate is proud of the Governor and will continue to cherish him and give him all necessary support to accomplish his mission in the state.

The Emir also appreciated Hon. Kumo for building a befitting mosque for them as well as for executing many constituency projects in the area, saying the Hon. member has written his name in gold in the history of Gona Emirate and that the people of the area will continue to hold him dear in their hearts.

Also speaking, the Mai Kaltungo Engineer Saleh Muhammad on behalf of the Gombe State Council of Emirs and Chiefs and the Emir of Akko, Alhaji Umar Muhammad Atiku appreciated Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s care and respect for the traditional institution and assured of their total support, cooperation and loyalty to him as he strives to make Gombe a model state.

The commissioning ceremony, which took place after the Jumma’at congregational prayer led by the chief Imam of Gona, was graced by the Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Luggerewo, Secretary to the state government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abubakar Inuwa Kari, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Emirs and Chiefs as well as notable politicians and businessmen.

