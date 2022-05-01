Insecurity: 1,158 terrorists surrender to troops, scores eliminated — DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday said that a total of 1,158 Boko Haram terrorists and their families have surrendered in the last 3 weeks to the troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in the series of operations carried out on land, maritime and air operations across the various theatres of operation targeted insurgency activities in the country

The Director of Defence Media Operations (DMO) Maj.-Gen Benard Onyeuko disclosed this while briefing Defence Correspondents in Abuja on the successes recorded by the military across the theatre of Operation between 7 and 28 April 2022 in the six geo-political zones of the country

He added that during the period under review troops also neutralized several terrorists in different locations, recovered rustled animals, a cache of arms and ammunition and as well rescued 798 civilians held captive by terrorists across the country.

According to him, the 1,158 surrendered terrorists and their families comprised 164 men, 367 women and 627 children respectfully

He assured that all surrendered Boko Haram Terrorists, recovered items, rescued civilians and captured terrorists have been handed over to appropriate authorities for further actions,

While speaking on the operational activities of the troops from 7 – 28 April 2022, Onyeuko said that on 11 April 2022, the land component of OPERATION HADIN KAI with support of the air components conducted an offensive operation in Arina Woje in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State and neutralized a prominent Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Commander Abubakar Dan-Buduma and scores of the terrorists.





According to him, during the operation, a notorious informant and logistic supplier to ISWAP, Mallam Abba Sidi Lawan was arrested at Auno town in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, just as the operation led to the destruction of terrorists’ enclaves and their central workshop where vehicles are fabricated for vehicle borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

“In another development, he said, an attempt by the ISWAP fighters on 5GTs to attack Nigerian Petroleum Product Company Depot in Diffa near Nigeria/Niger border the attack was repelled and an unspecified number of terrorists were killed. Subsequently, the Joint Security Forces of Nigeria and Niger Republic successful destroyed the 5GTs.

“Similarly, troops arrested Abdurrazaq Hudu a logistics supplier of Islamic State of West Africa Province at Mutum Biyu village in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State. Consequently, own troops recovered 49 AK 47 rifles, 728 rounds of 7.62mm, 4 MG’s, 1 G3 rifle, 3 60mm mortar, 1 AA gun, 1 SMG, 6 Magazines, 1 hand grenade, 1 UXO anti-tank RPG bomb, 11 Dane guns, 1 gun tripod, 1 binocular, 5 bandoliers, 8 crowbars.

Other items recovered include 7 motorcycles, 31 bicycles, 4 heavy-duty generators, 3 Canoes, 3 tri-cycles, 4 motorcycles, 22 sewing machines, 1 video camera, 4 grinding machines, 8 mobile phones, 4 cars, 4 trucks, 1 Toyota buffalo vehicle, 8 drums of grains, medical syringes and 43,000:00 Naira cash.

He further disclosed that As part of the non-kinetic operations measure to bring lasting peace to the troubled parts of Kaduna State under the Operation SAFE HAVEN theatre of operations, the Chief of Defence Staff, General LEO Irabor, conducted an operational visit to Kaduna State during his visit the CDS met with critical stakeholders drawn from 5 local government areas of the troubled parts of Southern Kaduna.

He also interacted with retired military senior officers of Southern Kaduna extraction to chart ways toward bringing an end to the incessant attacks in the area. The visit has impacted positively the peace efforts in the area.

Troops also carried out a series of community engagements, sensitization programmes and civil-military cooperation activities to engage relevant civil society in a non-kinetic approach to resolving lingering security challenges which have recorded huge successes in curtailing banditry and other criminal related activities in the theatre of operation.

Major-General Onyeuko said the troops in OPERATION DELTA SAFE theatre of operation continued to clamp down on the activities of oil thieves and other criminal elements in the Area of Operation (AOR) such as; Egwa, Opumami, Zion Creeks in Warri North Local Government Area, Okpoko Water Ways, Edjeba Community, Bennett Island in Warri South Local Government Area, Asugbo in Warri Local Government Area, Yeye Creek in Burutu Local Government, Emohua and Warri South Local Government Area of Rivas, Umudaike in Oshimili South Ole in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.

“Other locations include Awoba in Degema Local Government Area, Embikri Ifoko in Asari Toru Local Government Area of River State. Within the period under review, own troops discovered several illegal refining sites with 133 ovens, 194 metal tanks storages, 127 dugout pits, 5 wooden boats, 12 receivers, 2 ovens, 2 engines, 2 pumping machines, 1 oxygen cylinder, 1 motorcycle, 1 Jetta vehicle, 4,000 polythene bags of illegal refined black oil and 5 trucks.

Cumulatively, he said, about 7,732,000 litres of crude oil and 10,821,605 litres of AGO were recovered, and handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

According to him, “similarly, troops of Operation DAKATAR DA BARAWO conducted operations in Asugbo, Egwa, Lelema, Jones creeks in Delta State. And other locations, during which the operation troops discovered and destroyed several illegal refinery sites, 145 ovens, 201 storage metal tanks, 9 pumping machines, 1 Yamaha 40HP outboard engine, 55 dugout pits, 58 drums of AGO, 2 wooden boats, 100 polythene bags illegally refined AGO, I tanker loaded with illegally refined AGO. Cumulatively, within the week under review a total of 1,718,000 litres of AGO; 3,800,000 litres of crude oil; 350,000 litres of sludge; 20,000 litres of PMS and 100,000 litres of DPK.

On the operations of troops in OPERATION HADARIN DAJI theatre, Onyueuko said that the troops rescued 32 women and 18 children, recovered 592 rustled cattle, 45 different assorted weapons, 80 rounds of different calibre ammunition, 50 motorcycles. Troops also rescued 179 civilians, neutralised 62 terrorists and apprehended 100 terrorists.