INEC restores Adebutu as Ogun PDP guber candidate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reinstated Honourable Oladipupo Adebutu as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State.

Adebutu’s name and those of other PDP candidates had earlier appeared on the INEC list as PDP guber candidates but were yanked off by the commission following two court judgments which ordered fresh primaries in the party.

Dissatisfied with the judgments, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, Adebutu and other candidates approached the Appeal Court in Ibadan to challenge the decision.

The Appeal Court Justices in their judgments on November 28 found merits in the appeals which they allowed and the judgments of the lower court, the Federal High Court in Abeokuta, the state capital, were set aside.

Releasing an updated list of candidates late on Thursday, INEC listed Adebutu and his running mate, Honourable Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade as well as the three senatorial candidates, nine House of Representatives candidates and 26 state assembly candidates for participation in the February 25 and March 11 governorship and National Assembly elections in the state.

Reacting to the development, the Director, Media and Publicity for the Ladi Adebutu/Akinlade Campaign Organisation, Afolabi Orekoya, said with the restoration of Adebutu on the ballot, the task of taking over the reins from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been made easy.

“In view of the above, we wish to notify our teeming party members, stakeholders, supporters, admirers and the general public that we are back on the ballot and are fully ready to take over leadership in Ogun State and rescue the good people of the state from the shackles and maladministration of the APC government.

“We also want to state that our campaign train will begin its movement to the nooks and crannies of the state to mobilise and canvass for support from the electorate immediately, with our seven-point agenda of Itura De [Comfort has come].

“We are determined to bring relief and good governance for the growth and development of our dear state.

“We appreciate the support of our teeming party faithful, loyalists and admirers especially the good people of Ogun State for their firm belief in our party, particularly during the period of the court distractions.

“PDP is set to make life meaningful to our people and bring back the lost glory of the state through meaningful policies, transparency and accountability.

“We urge you all to always remember this rescue mission team in your prayers and be ready to exercise your voting rights to take over power come 2023,” Orekoya said.