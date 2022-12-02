Court victory: Adebutu will win Ogun governorship election — Bayelsa gov’s aide

Ogun State-born media aide to the Bayelsa State Governor, Dr. Kolawole Oredipe, has described the court judgment affirming the candidacy of Chief Oladipupo Adebutu as People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial flagbearer in Ogun State as victory to democracy.

Dr. Oredipe in a statement released in Abeokuta said the court was right in its position to the effect that primaries remain the internal affairs of political parties and that there was nothing wrong with the delegates list used in the election of Adebutu by the PDP as candidate.

He advised Mr. Jimi Lawal and other aggrieved persons to sheathe their swords and end the unnecessary distraction and litigation.

Dr. Oredipe stated that now that the court issue had been put to rest, the party would now increase the tempo of the campaign to actualise the election victory of Chief Adebutu as next governor of Ogun State.

“The Federal High Court in Abuja has done the best thing. Let me congratulate Chief Adebutu for this victory. He is the new face of PDP in Ogun State and has worked very hard to build the party. This is a pay back time for him.

“The support being enjoyed by Adebutu is overwhelming and it is very clear that All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost its bite in Ogun. PDP is the new bride with Adebutu. He will win this election,” Oredipe stated.

