INEC, NUJ train southwest journalists on election reporting in Ondo

Ahead of next year’s general election the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Monday organised one-day training for journalists in Ondo state on election reporting.

Speaking during the training, the President of the NUJ, Mr Chris Isiguzo, charged journalists against sensational reports capable of setting the country on fire before, during and after the polls.

Isiguzo who was represented by the NUJ National Trustee (South-south) Mrs Bimbo Oyetunde, advised journalists to give priority to their safety, stressing the need to train them on safety measures for reporting elections.

The NUJ President said the training workshop with the theme ‘Conflict-Sensitive Reporting and 2023 General Election’ is to avail the media and other critical stakeholders of relevant information pertaining to the electoral process and covering of election, describing journalists as frontiers in preserving democracy and smooth transition of government in the 2023 general elections.

He noted that the media remains an essential factor in the process of democracy as they not only monitor governance and make government accountable, but also help to mobilise the populace to participate in the process of governance and development.

“Since the functions of government are clear, in performing these functions, government officials are expected to be honest, responsible, transparent, accountable, efficient in administration and services delivery.

“Were any of these lacking or is deliberately subverted, it is the responsibility of the media to raise alarm. It is therefore clear that the media are central in the process of ensuring credible elections in the country.

“It should be noted, however, that in the course of their work over the years many journalists have either lost their lives or sustained various degrees of injuries or had their equipment damaged especially during election times.

“Nothing or little is done to ensure accountability for attacks on journalists and the media in Nigeria, thus the culture of impunity for such attacks persists. It is important for stakeholders to work towards minimising these.

“It is an incontrovertible fact that the indispensable functions of the media cannot be performed without the guarantee of the safety of journalists and media workers.

“Without doubt, the safety of journalists is absolutely essential to the civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights of all citizens as well as the right to development.

“The NUJ believes that for the masses of this country to actively participate in the democratic process, the media itself must be strengthened to ensure that some of the mechanisms through which community empowerment can be achieved are put in place, and this includes the unhindered access to information, and proactive initiatives like this with INEC which is aimed at strengthening the way and manner Journalists perform their work during election times.”

He appreciated INEC for providing the opportunity to discuss issues bordering on the 2023 general election in the country and commended the commission for its support over the years which indicates the kind of transparency and accountability required in an election management body and the media sees it as a cardinal objective to promote democracy and development.

He assured that the media shall continue to work with INEC to ensure that democracy works properly in the country.





The Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC) in Ondo state, Dr Rufus Akeju in his goodwill message, applauded Ondo NUJ for its understanding and cooperation, and for creating time to attend a series of the commission’s engagements on electoral process and activities over the years.

Akeju urged the media to continue to play their roles as expected to avert a breach of peace by being objective and neutral in their reportage before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

“The media plays an indispensable role in the proper functioning of democracy by protecting the fundamental human right of the citizens.

“The role of the journalists to report objectively on the conduct of the elections cannot be overemphasized because they are trusted by the society to disseminate pertinent information during the democratic electoral process.

“Indeed, the information thus disseminated is vital in mobilizing, sensitizing and educating the voters on their rights and obligations.”

While urging journalists to always live up to expectations, be professional and objective, the INEC REC said the commission is determined to conduct free, fair, credible, conclusive and peaceful general elections that will meet the aspirations of Nigerians and the international community in 2023.

“INEC will always be up to the task and available to attend to everything that falls within the ambit of its mandates as enshrined in the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s constitution as we have always been doing. It is my prayer that our efforts and your input shall work for the development of our democracy and entrench good governance in our country.”

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, commended the leadership of NUJ for bringing up the training at this particular period.

Okoye who was represented by the Administrative Secretary, Mr Oyetola Oyelami, said “the media must avoid the breaking news syndrome. Some of the mainstream media are gradually gravitating towards online journalism with the attendant quest for breaking news, which is sometimes not properly verified and processed. The media must be circumspect in casting headlines and the thirst for sensational headlines among many others.”

The NUJ vice President, Zone B, Comrade Ronke Samo, in her goodwill message, appreciated the NUJ President for bringing the training to the doorstep of journalists, as they are the ones that will report the election as it is.

Samo urged them not to be discouraged, not to be biased, to report things as they see them, to do their job in a rightful way and follow each detail.

The State Chairman of NUJ, Prince Leke Adegbite in his remark, appreciated the NUJ National President, Isiguzo for the opportunity given to the journalists in the state to benefit from the workshop.

Adegbite urged the journalists to take the training seriously as it deals with the election coming up in a few months.

Over 35 participants are drawn from all the media organisations and NUJ chapels in Ondo state.

