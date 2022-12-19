Minister wants women intervention funds domiciled in Women Affairs Ministry

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has observed that spreading women’s intervention funds across all ministries of the Federal Government is counterproductive and has, therefore, advocated consolidation of such initiatives under her ministry.

Appearing in the 13th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari scorecard organized by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed in Abuja on Monday, she posited that when thinly spread, such intervention cannot have the desired impact.

While affirming that all the federal ministries have one women’s intervention programme or another, the minister declared that such intervention can be better managed by the Ministry of Women Affairs, adding: “All we are saying, let this intervention be properly utilized.”

Tallen revealed plans by her Ministry to mobilize voters for all female election candidates across the country, particularly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship flag bearer, Aishatu Binani.

According to her, women will soon be mobilized in full force to the state to back up her effort to be elected as the first female governor in the North.

She called on all women in the country to support women contesting for positions in the 2023 general election around the country.

Highlighting the key achievements including female empowerment, of her ministry, she said the National Centre for Women Development continues to complement it in the training and empowerment of women and girls.

According to her, 82, 722 women and girls have been trained among 368 Persons With Disabilities(PWDs) including the visually challenged persons trained on ICT, 34,000 regular vocational skills, and 1,185 female artisans.

She added: “We have trained 18,000 women and girls in 25 states, and we also promote the establishment of creches in workplaces; Post covid intervention for sensitization and training for 2,021 in 18 states; Gender start-up support scheme for female entrepreneurs and indigent women, 430 in Adamawa, Bayelsa, Plateau and the FCT.

“Training and empowerment of female drug users across the 6 geo-political zones, 750 children trained under the holiday vacation catch them young Initiative; 5,000 trained and empowered under women economic empowerment for female IDPs in FCT, Adamawa, Borno and Yobe; 1,850 trained under regular training courses; 190 trained under the ICT entrepreneurship; 150 female technicians trained in ICT mechatronics, among others.”

She revealed that Nigeria For Women Project is being supported by the World Bank to assist in improved livelihoods for women in targeted areas in the country by influencing social norms related to gender equality and promoting social inclusion.

According to the Minister, the first pilot states and their beneficiaries include Abia, Akwa Ibom, Ogun, Taraba, Niger and Kebbi.

She said a total sum of N8,466,218,050 ($16,185,569) has been disbursed to the women, adding: “Plans have been concluded to on-board other states of the federation due to the success of the project.”

Tallen said the Ministry of Women’s Affairs has continued to encourage gender equality in all facets working with a number of partners as she noted that the nation cannot progress without gender equality.





She said three bills on the advocacy have been reintroduced in the National Assembly following their initial throwing out, saying, “Though the Bills were thrown out, the women persisted and 3 have been brought back. We are hopeful that we will make progress before the expiration of this Assembly.”

On Chibok girls and Leah Sharibu still in Boko Haram custody, Tallen said the ministry has continued to support their families, urging Nigerians to see security as a collective endeavour by reporting anything unusual to authorities.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE