Olalekan Olabulo

The distribution of electoral materials to the twenty local governments in Lagos State by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) started on Monday at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The distribution was done by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Olusegun Agbaje and monitored by the state commissioner of police, Idowu Owohunwa and military men

The materials were distributed in preparation for the state’s Saturday Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The INEC boss said all political parties were invited to the distribution exercise for fairness and justice

Agbaje said, “The symbolic of this exercise today is to tell Nigerians, especially residents of Lagos state, that we are ready for the elections on Saturday.”

He added that “We have enough materials. We even have a surplus. We don’t have a problem with ballot papers and other sensitive materials.”

The INEC boss assured that ” The police and soldiers will escort all trucks to various Local Government Areas,” .

The state police boss, CP Idowu Owohunwa, said, “What we are doing today is to join the INEC team in distributing electoral materials to different local government areas.”

“We are to provide adequate security, and if I say adequate security, I mean adequate armed security that will follow all the trucks carrying the materials to Local Government Areas.” the police boss added .

"He also stated, "At the local government areas, there are other police officers posted to ensure the safety of the materials before and during elections," he said.





Many political parties, including the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC), were at the distribution exercise.