INEC creates 2,910 additional voting points in Kaduna

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has created an additional 2, 910 voting points in Kaduna State.

The National Commissioner INEC, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, disclosed this during the stakeholders meeting on Saturday.

Commissioner Haruna said the core essence of the expansion is to ensure voters have access to polling units in order to exercise their civic rights.

He said voters access to polling units had been an issue for over two decades as a result of the growing population and expansion of respective areas.

‘Voting in polling unit has become extremely cumbersome not only because of overcrowding but also the terrain and difficulties in accessing them.

He posited that the polling units serving the nation’s current population estimated at 200 million were 25 years old when the census put the country’s population at 140 million.

According to him previous attempts to create polling units, voting points and voting point settlements failed, saying, this time the commission decided to start early so as to be able to consult widely in order avoid the mistakes of the past.

He then disclosed that the commission had created 2,910 voting points in addition to the existing 5,102 polling units.

Haruna expressed satisfaction with the voting points created in Kaduna State particularly in areas where access to polling units had a big challenges.

On relocation and displacement of people owning to security challenges, Haruna explained that continuous voters registration would capture voters who had indicated interest .

