INEC complies with court judgement, omits Adebutu, Akinlade on Ogun candidates’ list
•Abiodun, Otegbeye others make the list
- YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Lynched ‘Herders’ Were Terrorist Mercenaries From Sudan ― BEPU
Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU) has said it has evidence that the two alleged herdsmen gruesomely killed by aggrieved youths in Birnin-Gwari on Sunday 2nd October 2022 were terrorists from Sudan……. with
- Nigeria Ranks 86th In The World By Digital Quality Of Life
The fourth annual edition of the Digital Quality of Life Index (DQL) has reported that Nigeria ranks 86th in the world regarding digital wellbeing. That is out of 117 countries, or 92 per cent of the global population……… with