South Africa to cut petrol, raise diesel prices from October 5

World News
By Tribune Online
South Africa to,

South Africa’s government said on Monday that the petrol pump price would decrease by up to 1.02 rand a litre and the diesel price would rise by up to 15 cents a litre from October 5.

South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted monthly due to factors including global oil prices and the rand exchange rate.

The Ukraine war and its knock-on effects sent oil prices soaring earlier this year, driving South African fuel prices higher and sending inflation to a 13-year peak of 7.8% in July.

But global oil prices have eased in recent months, helping domestic inflation to fall slightly to 7.6% in August.

Despite that decline, South Africa’s central bank delivered another 75 basis point interest rate hike in September as it tries to bring inflation back within its 3%-6% target range, citing oil prices among potential risks.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

You might also like
World News

Three scientists share physics Nobel prize for quantum mechanics work

World News

Neighbour rescues 13 Zambia women held for six months

World News

Head of presidential guard named DR Congo army chief

World News

Biden to announce $60m in aid to Puerto Rico after hurricane

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More