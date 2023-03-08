By: Taiwo Amodu – Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has placed the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Sokoto State, Dr Nura Ali, on indefinite suspension with immediate effect.

The Commission position was conveyed to the axed REC through a letter signed by INEC’s Secretary, Rose Orlaran-Anthony, on Monday and addressed to both the REC and the Administrative Secretary in the state.

According to the letter, the administrative secretary, Hajiya Aliyu Kangiwa, has been instructed to take full charge of INEC in Sokoto State.

Checks revealed that INEC Chairman at a meeting on Saturday with the RECs held at the Commission headquarter in Abuja dropped the hint that senior staff indicted of malpractices would not be allowed to partake in the forthcoming governorship and State Assemblies election.

No reason was given for the suspension of Dr Nura Ali but investigation revealed that it was not unconnected with alleged irregularities that marred the presidential and national assembly elections conducted in the North West state, penultimate weekend.

The suspended REC has been directed to stay away from the Commission Secretariat in Sokoto State until further notice.

