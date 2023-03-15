Olakunle Maruf – Sokoto

As Nigerians get set for the final stage of the 2023 general elections with this Saturday’s governorship election across the country, the Independent National Electoral Commission has begun the distribution of sensitive materials across the 23 local governments area in Sokoto State.

Speaking at the flagging off of the exercise, held at the premises of Central Bank of Nigeria, in the state on Wednesday, the National Commissioner in charge of the state, Major General Modibo Alkali (rtd), assured that the commission is ready to deliver free, fair and credible elections.

Modibo who was drafted to the state following the suspension of the former Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Nura Ali, said the commission will improve on the previous exercise in the state.

He said all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure the exercise commences by 8:am, in all the local governments area of the state.

“We decided to start the distribution of both sensitive and nonsensitive materials early enough so as to ensure we don’t have any problem commencing the elections early on Saturday.

“As you can see, all the party agents are here to witness the distribution and are all satisfied with the exercise so far.

“I want to use this opportunity to assure the people of Sokoto that the coming governorship and house of assembly elections is going to be free, fair and credible in the state” he assured.

The exercise was witnessed by heads of security agencies in the states, political parties representative, election Observers as well as journalists.

