Sandra Nwaokolo

For centuries, women have been told that their beauty lies in their hair. From fairy tales to fashion magazines, long, flowing hair have been ideal. But what if we told you that going bald might be the best decision you’ll ever make?

We know what you’re thinking. Going bald? Isn’t that something men do? But hear us out. There are actually a lot of reasons why women should consider shaving their heads.

It saves time and money

Who has time for bad hair days and expensive salon visits? By going bald, women can save themselves the hassle of constantly trying to tame their hair and the money they would have spent on hair products and styling tools.

It’s a power move

Think about it – when was the last time you saw a CEO or a politician with long-flowing hair? Going bald is a power move that says “I’m in charge” and “I don’t have time for frivolous things like hair.”

No more bad haircuts

Have you ever left the salon in tears because the stylist didn’t understand what you wanted? Well, with a bald head, you never have to worry about a bad haircut again.

No more hair in your food

Have you ever been eating a delicious meal only to find a strand of hair in your mouth? Gross. By going bald, you can eliminate this problem once and for all.

It’s a fashion statement

Shaved heads are all the rage these days. By going bald, you can join the ranks of fashion icons like Sinead O’Connor and Natalie Portman.

It’s a conversation starter

Tired of small talk? A bald head is sure to spark some interesting conversations. People will want to know why you did it and what inspired you. Who knows? You might even inspire someone else to go bald.

It’s liberating

Let’s face it – our society puts a lot of pressure on women to look a certain way. By going bald, you can break free from these expectations and embrace your true self.

But perhaps the most surprising benefit of going bald is the sense of community it can create. When you shave your head, you’re joining a group of women who have made the same choice. You’re showing solidarity with women who have lost their hair due to illness or other reasons. You’re saying, “I’m with you, and I support you.”





Of course, we understand that going bald isn’t for everyone. It’s a big decision that should be made carefully and thoughtfully. But if you’re considering it, we encourage you to take the plunge. You might just find that it’s the best decision you’ll ever make.

So there you have it. Going bald might not be for everyone, but it’s certainly worth considering. Who knows? It might just change your life.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE