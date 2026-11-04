Indonesia deploys more than 20,000 troops amid presidential wiretapping probe

Indonesia’s military is deploying more than 20,000 troops and personnel to the capital, Jakarta, as authorities investigate an alleged illegal wiretapping operation targeting President Prabowo Subianto.

The investigation has led to the detention of three senior police generals, officials said on Wednesday.

The scandal has taken on greater significance after the presidential palace said the alleged surveillance of Prabowo could be considered conduct “leading toward treason”.

The palace said sensitive information accessible through a head of state’s communications could endanger the state and its national leadership.

Among those implicated in the scandal is presidential chief of staff, Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo.

The military deployment comes as authorities investigate the alleged operation and its implications for national security.

The Associated Press report did not provide details about where the troops would be stationed in Jakarta, how long the deployment would last, or whether the military had identified any immediate security threat.

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It also did not disclose the identities of the other detained police generals or provide details of the alleged wiretapping operation.

The investigation has raised concerns about the security of presidential communications and the possible involvement of senior officials in an operation targeting the country’s leader.

Authorities have yet to provide further details about the allegations or announce any formal charges against those detained.

(Associated Press)