Rufai Oseni reacts as Natasha explains reason for cash empowerment

Arise TV anchor, Rufai Oseni, has defended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over her decision to distribute cash to constituents during an empowerment programme in Kogi State, insisting that beneficiaries needed direct financial support to meet their immediate business needs.

Oseni made the remarks on Wednesday during the Arise TV Morning Show, where he disagreed with co-anchor Reuben Abati, over Natasha’s decision to publicly display and distribute bundles of naira notes at an event marking her third anniversary in the Senate.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District, had come under criticism after videos and photographs of the cash distribution circulated on social media, with some questioning whether the exercise amounted to meaningful empowerment.

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Defending her decision, the senator said previous interventions involving the distribution of sewing machines had shown that some beneficiaries preferred cash to equipment because of their immediate financial needs.

She explained that some recipients had sold the machines to raise money for their businesses or pay rent, prompting her to adopt direct financial assistance for the latest exercise.

“I have given out sewing machines to many, and at the end of the day, I realised they sold them to either boost their businesses or pay rent.

“So I have decided to give cash to those who requested support to start a business or add more stock. There are also those who will get ₦5m through transfer,” she said.

Reacting to the explanation, Oseni said the senator should not be blamed for responding to the needs expressed by her constituents.

“You can’t blame Natasha, she tried the machines, they sold them. People need cash for their businesses,” he said.

He argued that Akpoti-Uduaghan had made her intervention public, unlike some lawmakers who, according to him, were not transparent about how they used constituency funds.

Oseni maintained that poverty was the underlying problem and that people needed immediate financial assistance to sustain their businesses and meet pressing needs.

Abati, however, disagreed, arguing that publicly displaying bundles of cash should not be equated with empowerment.

“Displaying bundles of cash is not empowerment. You don’t build the economy by displaying cash,” he said.

Although he acknowledged that there was nothing inherently wrong with providing financial assistance, Abati faulted the manner in which the money was displayed before cameras.

He argued that the funds could have been transferred directly to beneficiaries without turning the exercise into a public spectacle.

Abati also backed concerns raised by groups such as MonITNG, which criticised the cash distribution, maintaining that direct handouts could not replace long-term investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare and job creation.

The disagreement between the two anchors centred on the immediate needs of beneficiaries and the broader question of whether cash distribution offers a sustainable approach to constituency empowerment.