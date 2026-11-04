NDC breaks silence on Peter Obi’s health amid neck surgery rumour

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has broken its silence on concerns surrounding the health of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, dismissing reports of a serious health condition and attributing his recent exhaustion to demanding campaign activities.

The party’s campaign council deputy spokesperson, Omale, said Obi was in good health but had been advised to rest following an intense schedule involving frequent travels and multiple engagements.

The NDC spokesperson made the clarification on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, while responding to concerns about Obi’s health after his recent campaign rally in Enugu, following which he reportedly indicated that he would take a break.

ALSO READ: Rufai Oseni reacts as Natasha explains reason for cash empowerment

He said the former Anambra State governor had been travelling between cities and attending several engagements, leaving him physically exhausted.

“If you know the person of Mr Peter Obi, he is so passionate for this country and his pouring out his life. Sometimes, I wonder where he gets his energy from,” Omale said.

“Today, he is in London this night; the following morning, he is in Enugu. The exhaustion comes in. A human being is a human being.

“But he is in perfect health; nothing is wrong with him. It is just exhaustion, and we are trying to calm him down to take a sleep.”

Omale added that Obi often handled several tasks simultaneously, including responding to questions and emails while engaging with people.

He maintained that the exhaustion would not affect the party’s campaign, saying the presidential candidate would continue with town hall meetings before the commencement of major rallies.

However, the NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, said he was unaware that Obi had experienced exhaustion from campaign activities.

Director, who said he had recently spent time with the presidential candidate in Bayelsa State, maintained that Obi was in good health.

“I knew nothing happened to Peter Obi. Honestly, I am not being sarcastic here. As far as I am concerned and as far as I know, Peter Obi is with his health,” he said.

“We were together in Bayelsa for a day. I learnt that he has travelled abroad now, and I know of people who escorted him to the tarmac.

“So, I don’t know where the story of exhaustion came from. So, Omale is in a better position to elucidate the point he has made.”

Director also disputed the suggestion that the national campaign council was taking steps to get Obi to slow down, saying he was unaware of any such arrangement.

He said Obi had not done anything that required the campaign council to intervene personally to make him rest.

The two party officials’ comments came amid rumours circulating about the NDC presidential candidate’s health, including speculation about an alleged neck surgery. Neither official confirmed the surgery claim.