The High Commission of India in Nigeria has assured of its country’s preparedness to collaborate with the Nigerian energy sector in ensuring a smooth energy transition agenda.

The High Commissioner of India to Nigeria, Shri G. Balasubramanian, stated this while touring the Indian pavilion at the just-concluded NOG Energy Week Conference & Exhibition 2023.

He mentioned that India is playing a significant role in renewable energy and promised to collaborate with Nigeria, emphasizing the immense opportunities for both countries to leverage on.

“We are excited to participate in this year’s NOG. India has a good number of participants this year. We have about 48 exhibitors, which is an increase compared to last year’s conference,” he said.

He praised the well-organized layout of the exhibition, with exhibitors having prime positions to attract more customers to their showcased items.

The High Commissioner expressed confidence in Indian companies exhibiting, highlighting their technological prowess, quality products, and affordability. He believed that they would find business opportunities in Nigeria.

Regarding the growth of the Indian economy, the High Commissioner affirmed that innovation, investment banking, and technology are key drivers. He noted the significant advancements and innovations that have propelled the economy in recent years.

“While we still believe there is a long way to go, we are still an emerging economy, and the government needs to continue supporting innovations, Fintech, and new startups. In the past two years alone, we have had more than 100 unicorn startups, with an asset value of $1 billion, and more than 5,000 startups have been created in about four to five years,” he explained.

He further highlighted India’s heavy investments in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and energy, expressing a willingness to collaborate further with Nigeria in various sectors.

The NOG exhibition aimed to showcase Indian technology and innovation for mutual benefit, he concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily — Imo first-class graduate with perfect 5.0 GPA, Igboanugo

Igboanugo Annastatia, who graduated with first-class honours, in this interview, reminisced about memorable moments that…

PHOTOS: How Aquatech College was demolished ‘with students on site’

It was a traumatic experience for students of Aquatech College of Agriculture and Technology on Thursday, as…

OFFCUT: You are only seeking relevance, ministerial position — Netizens slam Fayose’s support for Tinubu

Nigerians have slammed Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose over his sudden support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he only…

VIDEO: My father deflowered me at 10, made love to me thrice weekly, Lady opens up

A young Nigerian Lady identified as Precious has revealed the horrifying ordeal of how she has been sexually abused by…

Ronaldo beats Messi to become world’s highest-paid athlete

For the first time since 2017 (and third time overall), Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, earning…

The anarchy in the South-East

THE ongoing horror in the South-East being perpetrated by suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of…