‘Incompetent, anti-people,’ Opposition coalition blasts Tinubu’s govt

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and key opposition figures have issued a blistering critique of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, describing it as “one of the most incompetent, disconnected, and anti-people governments in Nigeria’s democratic history.”

In a statement released on Tuesday, the opposition coalition accused the Tinubu-led federal government of plunging Nigeria deeper into poverty, inflating the national debt to record levels, and prioritising elite interests over the needs of ordinary citizens.

“No previous administration has inflicted this level of hardship on the masses while showing such disregard for transparency, accountability, and responsible leadership,” the statement read.

“We are witnessing unprecedented wasteful public spending even as millions of Nigerians struggle to survive.”

Citing the 2024 Global Hunger Index, the coalition highlighted Nigeria’s worsening food insecurity, stating that the country now ranks 18th among the most hunger-stricken nations globally and has surpassed war-torn Sudan as Africa’s epicentre of child malnutrition.

The statement also decried recent policy moves that the coalition said disproportionately harm the poor. These include a 75% hike in National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) service fees and steep increases in public university tuition, which critics say are driving basic services and education out of reach for average Nigerians.

“From healthcare to education to identity management, Nigerians are now faced with class-based systems where the wealthy enjoy VIP treatment, and the rest are left behind,” the coalition stated.

On the economic front, the coalition expressed deep concern over the federal government’s debt profile. It noted that Nigeria’s public debt has surged from N49 trillion in 2023 to N144 trillion in just two years under Tinubu – a staggering 150% increase – with additional borrowing requests potentially pushing the figure to N183 trillion.

“In contrast,” the statement added, “state governments have reduced their debt from N5.86 trillion to N3.97 trillion, highlighting that the Tinubu-led federal government is the main driver of Nigeria’s current debt crisis.”

The coalition also criticised President Tinubu’s rationale for new borrowing – to fund the 2025 budget and cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal – calling it “weak and dishonest”, and blaming the government’s “reckless” approach to subsidy removal for the current wave of inflation and economic hardship.

“Today, Nigeria is a nation where the rich get richer, and the poor are punished for trying to survive,” the statement said. “This reality cannot and will not be ignored.”

The group, which includes Atiku Abubakar and unnamed allied opposition leaders, pledged to resist efforts by the APC to turn Nigeria into a one-party state and vowed to protect the democratic space.

“We are building a strong, united opposition coalition – one that will challenge the excesses of this administration, restore accountability, and return government to the people,” the statement declared.

Concluding with a message of resolve, the coalition vowed to “rescue Nigeria”, pledging to fight for “economic justice, political freedom, and national progress.”

President Tinubu is expected to address the nation on 29 May to mark his administration’s second anniversary.

