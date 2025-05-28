Tinubu’s 2nd year: Tough reforms push Nigeria towards national renewal — Omo-Agege

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marks the second anniversary of his administration, Nigeria stands at what many political observers describe as a “turning point towards national renewal,” driven by sweeping economic reforms and a resolute stance on governance.

Former Deputy Senate President and prominent political figure, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, hailed Tinubu’s leadership on Wednesday, describing his tenure so far as one of “bold decisions and visible transformation” that have repositioned the country for greatness.

“Two years ago, our country was on a cliffhanger, burdened by a debilitating debt overhang, bogus fuel subsidy claims, and a wave of insecurity that made daily living a nightmare,” Omo-Agege stated in a press release commemorating the anniversary.

Since assuming office in May 2023, President Tinubu has introduced policies that, while initially controversial, have been praised by international financial institutions and development partners for their long-term impact.

Notably, the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of exchange rates have been among the key reforms lauded by foreign investors.

“Our dear President picked up the gauntlet and took the tough decisions that have charted a new trajectory,” Omo-Agege said. “He has cleaned up the Augean stable and more.”

The former Senate Deputy President also pointed to renewed investor interest as evidence of the reforms’ effectiveness.

“The international community and Western economies have applauded the reforms… with investors finding our country the investment haven and destination it used to be,” he noted.

While acknowledging the ongoing economic challenges Nigerians face, Omo-Agege urged citizens to remain hopeful and supportive of the administration’s efforts.

“It may seem challenging, but it is just what the doctor needed to revive his patient,” he said, adding that the journey to national greatness requires continued unity and patience.

He concluded with a rallying call: “There is still work to be done, and [President Tinubu] needs time to accomplish what he has started for the common good of all Nigerians.”

President Tinubu’s administration reaches the halfway point amid mixed reactions from the public, but key stakeholders insist that the foundation has been laid for a more prosperous future.

