MRS Oil to delist from NGX
CAPITAL MARKET

MRS Oil to delist from NGX, moves to NASD

Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc has announced decision to voluntarily delist from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and move to the NASD OTC Securities Exchange.

The company gave the notice following its shareholders’ approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in compliance with NGX delisting rules and regulatory requirements.

The company said the transition to NASD OTC aligns with its objectives that will provide an alternative trading platform for its shares.

The voluntary delisting reflects MRS Oil’s restructuring efforts and its decision to operate in a less regulated trading environment, potentially impacting investor participation and market liquidity.

As part of the delisting process, MRS Oil has arranged a payout for dissenting and absentee shareholders, ensuring those who wish to exit receive fair value for their shares.

Related

Investdata 2025Q2 master class focus on post-earnings season strategies

Ecobank grew profit by 16 per cent to $333m in 2024

Zenith Bank PAT soars above N1trn, proposes N4/share final dividend

The company has set aside the required funds to settle these shareholders, and the payout window will be open from April 4 to July 4, 2025.

After this period, shareholders who have not opted for the payout will be migrated to the NASD OTC platform, where their shares will continue to be tradable.

The company’s registrars will maintain an account for three months and submit a report to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) listing all shareholders who have exited.

Shareholders who wish to claim their dividends or pay out must contact the company’s registrar within the stipulated period, according to Cowry Asset Limited.

The investment firm said such shareholder will be required to submit relevant documentation, including proof of shareholding and a valid means of identification.

Any unclaimed funds after the deadline will revert to the company. Investors who choose to remain shareholders will automatically have their holdings transferred to NASD OTC, where they can continue to trade their shares in the over-the-counter market.

READ ALSO: Importation not a crime, monopoly should be discouraged —Oil marketers

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

You Might Also Like

Seplat Energy raises $567m from debt notes

GMW: NGX, CBN, MinieMoney collaborate to equip over 200 students

Nigerian Breweries Plc completes acquisition of Distell Wines

Access Bank to honour 100 awardees at IWD Conference

2024FY: CWG Plc posts N4.4bn pre-tax profit, declares final dividend

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×