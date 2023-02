Protesters in Ibadan disrupt the commercial activities of residents, Banks and transporters as a result of the naira scarcity.

Protesters have set up roadblocks and bonfires in areas like Oke Ado, Eleyele, Iwo Road, Secretariat, Bodija etc.

Women, children and men lament the pain they are going through to access the naira to fund their daily expenses.