IMT students protest: Gov Ugwuanyi ends compulsory levy

Sequel to the protest by students of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has in reaction has ordered an immediate end to the compulsory fee of 45,000 for hostel accommodation imposed on the students by the management.

Ugwuanyi later granted the students audience on Friday, May 13, following their protest earlier in the day to register their displeasure about the development in their school.

Speaking on behalf of the students after their meeting with the Governor, the leader of the protest march, Obetta Blessing Munachi said that they’re “delighted, happy and feel like a heavy load has been lifted off our shoulder.

“Out of his humility and kindness, he(the governor), granted us audience today and after the whole (sic) deliberation, he has ordered the school management to go and take a census (sic) of the things the management has to do in other to curtail the excessive payment as it’s affecting the students and their family members.

“He also removed the issue of paying the mandatory hostel fee of N45,000, we’re happy, he has done us good.”

The visibly elated students also appreciated the public and those that supported their agitation in one way or the other.





The students had taken to the school premises to protest the fees and pleaded with the government to come to their aid as the fees are making life unbearable for them and their sponsors.

