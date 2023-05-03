The authorities of Imo State University Owerri has suspended one of its lecturers, Desmond Izunwanne, for slapping a female student who was alleged to have arrived at a class behind schedule and in non departmental uniform.

In a statement issued in Owerri on Wednesday by the Public Relations Officer of the Institution, Mr Ralph Njokuobi described the lecturer’s action as barbaric and unbecoming.

He said: “at a management meeting, the university approved the immediate suspension of the lecturer till further notice”.

The university’s spokesperson also announced that a three Disciplinary community was immediately constituted to “unravel the immediate and remote causes that led to his uncouth behaviour.”

The statement read “It has come to the notice of the Management of Imo State University the viral video cIrculating around the globe about the indecorous actions of a Lecturer of the university Dr. Desmond lzunwanne of the Physiology Department, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences of Imo State University. Owerri against four students of the University.

“Management viewed the action of the Lecturer as barbaric and unbecoming of such a person occupying that position.

He said: at the end of the Management Meeting held on Tuesday 2 May 2023, Management approved the stuspension of the Lecturer Dr. Desmond lzunwanne till further notice and has set up a three man Disciplinary Committee to unravel the immediate and remote causes that led to his uncouth behaviour”.

He implored the general public and indeed all Human Rights Organizations to allow the University conduct a proper investigation and recommend appropriate sanctions that are where necessary in line with the staff conditions of service.

He said: “Management will not accept any breach in the academic and moral standards expected of any lecturer irrespective of how highly he is placed in the University and sincerely believe in rules of engagement between lecturers and students.

While thanking the general public for their understanding and patience, he assured that the University is on top of the game as it affects the matter under review.