Nigeria urgently needs to prioritize disability inclusion across health and social systems

Dr Obasanjo Bolarinwa, a global health scholar and senior lecturer at York St John University, in this interview with SADE OGUNTOLA, speaks to how artificial intelligence can be adopted to ensure the sexual and reproductive health of individuals with disabilities, among many other issues. Excerpt:

INDIVIDUALS with disabilities comprise 16 per cent of the world’s population. What is their access to s3xual health and rights?

Persons with disabilities represent 16 per cent of the world’s population, yet their access to s3xual health services and rights continues to be alarmingly poor. Many people with disabilities face widespread discrimination, harmful cultural myths, and social stigma, which wrongly suggest that they are as3xual or incapable of having meaningful relationships. These misconceptions limited their freedom and dignity. Health systems often overlook their needs and fail to provide accessible services, accurate information, and respectful care. In Nigeria, this situation is even worse, as cultural and religious beliefs further compound the barriers already present in the health system. Thus, urgent action is required to address this issue.

How best can we empower individuals with disabilities to ensure equitable access to s3xual health resources?

To empower people with disabilities, they must be meaningfully involved in designing and delivering s3xual health programs, services, and policies that affect their lives. Their personal experiences provide crucial knowledge about what actually works and needs to be changed. Nigeria must also invest in making health services accessible, providing disability-friendly s3xual education, and training health workers to eliminate the stigma and discrimination. Strong laws and policies should be enforced to safeguard these rights. Community dialogue is equally important for challenging negative social beliefs and promoting respect. Creating safe, inclusive spaces for people with disabilities to speak, participate, and be heard is key to ensuring dignity, freedom of choice, and fair access to sexual and reproductive health services. It is not charity; it is their human right.

What are the sexual and reproductive health issues they face and is it different from one continent to another?

People with disabilities face serious sexual and reproductive health challenges globally, but the situation in Nigeria is particularly concerning. Many encounter daily barriers, including health centres that are not physically accessible and a lack of sexual health information presented in formats they can understand or use. Deep-rooted social stigma wrongly labels them as asexual or unworthy of love, marriage, or parenthood. Disturbingly, cases of sexual violence, forced sterilization, and denial of family rights remain common. These challenges, while present worldwide, are made worse in Nigeria owing to poor health services, weak policy enforcement, and harmful cultural beliefs that silence or ignore the needs of people with disabilities. Urgent action is needed to develop local solutions, strengthen the health system, and engage communities to ensure that no one is left behind in exercising sexual and reproductive rights.

Leaving no one behind, how are we leaving people with disabilities behind, and why?

Sadly, people with disabilities are left behind because their s3xual and reproductive health needs continue to be overlooked in Nigeria’s health and development plans. Although the world committed to inclusion through the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development and the 2006 Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Nigeria’s health system is yet to fully act on these promises. Harmful cultural stereotypes wrongly suggest that people with disabilities are as3xual, unworthy of love, or incapable of raising their families. Health facilities remain difficult to access, and s3xual education that addresses their unique needs is almost non-existent. By ignoring their voices and excluding them from health policies and services, we reinforce inequality and fail to leave no one behind. Nigeria urgently needs to make disability inclusion a visible, funded, and measurable priority in all health and social systems.

The future of healthcare may be shaped by artificial intelligence. How do you see artificial intelligence enhancing service delivery and efficiency?

Technology, especially artificial intelligence, is changing how healthcare is delivered worldwide. Artificial intelligence has the power to improve service delivery by helping doctors and health workers make better decisions, speed up administrative processes, and provide faster and more accurate diagnoses. It can also bring health services closer to people by offering virtual consultations and providing reliable health information through artificial intelligence-powered platforms, which is especially important for countries such as Nigeria where health services are limited in many areas. However, to fully enjoy these benefits, Nigeria must strengthen its digital infrastructure, ensure data privacy and security, and develop inclusive policies that prevent anyone, especially people in rural communities, women, and people with disabilities, from being left behind. Technology must work for everyone, not just for the privileged few.

How best can Nigeria integrate artificial intelligence into sexual and reproductive health, particularly for individuals with disabilities?

Nigeria can best integrate artificial intelligence into s3xual and reproductive health services for individuals with disabilities by prioritizing inclusive digital health strategies. This begins with co-designing of AI tools in consultation with the disability communities to ensure accessibility. Artificial intelligence-powered applications can provide tailored health information in accessible formats such as voice, text, and sign language. Strengthening health data systems, improving digital infrastructure, and training providers in ethical AI use are also essential.

There are concerns about data privacy and the security of sensitive health information as well as ethical considerations about algorithmic decision-making and biases exacerbating existing health inequities. How can Nigeria overcome these challenges if artificial intelligence is deployed effectively?

Nigeria can overcome these challenges by first establishing clear regulatory frameworks that prioritize data privacy, security, and ethical artificial intelligence deployment, or expanding the existing information technology framework to accommodate the peculiarity attached to artificial intelligence capacity. This includes developing national guidelines that define how sensitive health data are collected, stored, and used with strict penalties for breaches. Ethical oversight bodies should be empowered to review AI tools for potential biases and to ensure that they are contextually relevant and inclusive. Capacity building for healthcare providers for responsible artificial intelligence use is equally important. Importantly, community engagement must be central to ensuring that AI systems reflect Nigeria’s diverse population and uphold the principles of equity and justice.

How best can artificial intelligence be adopted to empower individuals with greater autonomy over s3xual and reproductive health issues?

Artificial intelligence can empower individuals with greater autonomy over their s3xual and reproductive health by providing accessible, personalized, and confidential health information and services. Artificial intelligence-powered platforms, such as virtual assistants and chatbots, can offer round-the-clock guidance on contraception, menstrual health, fertility, and sexually transmitted infections in local languages and accessible formats. This reduces reliance on health providers, who may be biased or inaccessible. In addition, artificial intelligence can facilitate appointment scheduling, remote consultations, and self-assessment tools, allowing individuals to control their health decisions. For this to succeed, solutions must be inclusive, user-friendly, and respectful of data privacy.

Artificial intelligence has the potential to revolutionize sexual and reproductive health by breaking down barriers to information, access, and personalized care. It can support the early detection of health risks, deliver targeted health messaging, and improve service delivery efficiency through real-time data analysis. Artificial intelligence-powered platforms can offer confidential and stigma-free spaces for people to seek sexual and reproductive health information and services, which is particularly valuable in conservative settings, such as Nigeria. However, this revolution must be ethically managed to prevent digital exclusion. With appropriate investments in infrastructure, policy, and capacity, artificial intelligence could significantly improve sexual and reproductive health outcomes.

In your study that assessed inequality gaps in modern contraceptive use and the associated factors among women of reproductive age in Nigeria between 2003 and 2018, what were your findings?

In my recent study examining inequality in modern contraceptive use among Nigerian women aged 15 to 49 years between 2003 and 2018, I found a slow but steady increase in usage, rising from 8.25 per cent in 2003 to 12.01 per cent in 2018. However, this progress was unremarkable. Women aged 20–49 years; those living in urban areas, the wealthiest households, and women with at least primary education were the main beneficiaries. Younger women, rural residents, and those with little or no education were left behind, despite being s3xually active. Notably, the Southeast region experienced a slight decline, highlighting the urgent need for more inclusive family planning interventions.

Is the situation the same and what issues might have changed?

Although my study covered data up to 2018, available reports and programmatic experiences suggest that the situation remains largely the same today, with persistent inequalities in modern contraceptive use across age, education, location, and wealth groups. However, there have been efforts by the government and its partners to expand family planning services, particularly through community-based distribution and outreach programmes. Digital health platforms have also emerged to improve women’s access to information. Despite these improvements, challenges, such as poverty, misinformation, cultural resistance, and service gaps, especially in rural and underserved areas, continue to limit equitable access for many Nigerian women.

What are the differences in s3xual and reproductive health issues between staying in Nigeria and outside the country?

Having lived and worked in both Nigeria and England, the differences in s3xual and reproductive health issues are clear. In England, s3xual and reproductive health services are more structured, accessible, and largely free of use through the National Health Service. Comprehensive s3xual education, contraceptive options, and non-judgmental care are widely available regardless of age, disability, or income. In contrast, in Nigeria, s3xual and reproductive health services remain underfunded, unevenly distributed, and are often influenced by socio-cultural and religious barriers. Many women, particularly in rural areas and marginalized groups, still face stigma, cost barriers, and misinformation.

Are there upcoming issues that look troubling to you that you want to raise?

One emerging concern is the risk of widening inequalities in Nigeria’s health system, particularly in s3xual, reproductive, and maternal health. While digital health solutions, including artificial intelligence, are expanding globally, Nigeria’s poor digital infrastructure, high cost of Internet access, and low digital literacy, especially among women and persons with disabilities, could deepen exclusion if not properly addressed.

Equally troubling is the persistent neglect of disability in Nigeria’s health policies and programmes. Despite national and global commitments, persons with disabilities continue to face structural, financial, and attitudinal barriers to accessing s3xual and reproductive health and maternal health services. Without intentional inclusion in policy, service delivery, or research, these inequalities persist. Nigeria must invest in inclusive health systems, prioritize community-based solutions, and ensure that technology works for everyone, not just the privileged few.

