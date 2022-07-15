Impeachment panel constituted by Chief Judge unconstitutional, illegal, says Oyo Deputy Governor

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan, says the constitution of a seven-man panel by the state Chief Judge, Justice Munta Abimbola, to investigate the House of Assembly’s allegations against him is “unconstitutional, wrongful and illegal.”

Olaniyan made the remarks on Friday through his counsel, Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Abimbola had on Friday constituted a seven-man panel to investigate the allegations levelled against the deputy governor by the state House of Assembly.

The House in June directed Abimbola to constitute a panel to investigate Olaniyan.

It had served the deputy governor with a notice of impeachment over alleged gross misconduct, abuse of office, and financial recklessness, among others, following his defection from PDP to APC.

Fashanu had also jointly taken the state House of Assembly; the Speaker, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin and the House Clerk to court over the impeachment move by the lawmakers.

He said: “We appeal for an order of injunction restraining the respondents from enforcing or implementing the judgment on Thursday.

“This is pending the determination of the appeal lodged against the said judgment.

“It’s expedient that an order of injunction be granted so that the outcome of the appeal will not be rendered nugatory.”

Fashanu, however, stressed the need for Nigerians to respect the court processes, being the fundamental principles of the rule of law.

“It is no longer news that His Lordship went ahead to constitute the panel in spite of the clear notice of pending appeal and application for stay of execution.

“With respect to His Lordship, the Chief Judge, as number one citizen in the judiciary, he should have respected the judicial process,” he said.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

