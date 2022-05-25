Imo PDP postpones primary election for House of Assembly, Reps

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has postponed their primary elections for the House of Assembly and House of Representatives till Thursday, May 26, 2022.

The Publicity Secretary, Mazi Emenike Mmeregini, said that the reason behind the postponement is the fact that the accreditation of delegates has not yet been concluded coupled with the late hour.

He said that both the accreditations of delegates and voting cannot be conducted on Wednesday especially when they are not sure of electricity at the venue of the election because of the late hours.

He assured that by tomorrow, the two election processes would be handled and the voting would take place for the winners to emerge.

