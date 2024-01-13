A Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Ehioma has rendered a public apology to the family, Osueke of Amaohuru Nguru in Aboh Mbaise council area of Imo state, over a social media comment he made about the family.

This was contained in a statement issued Saturday in Owerri, titled ‘public apology’, by the Catholic Priest regarding the comment he made on social media concerning the said family.

Tribune Online gathered that the clergy’s viral online post was linked to Osueke, which posited that Chinwe (deceased) of Osueke’s family was allegedly abandoned by her family before her death.

According to him, his decision to apologise was a healing process adding that it was a mistake and he regretted calling out the family.

He said: “Yes, it has happened and healing is necessary am I crying? Yes, I am. But I know what it means to own up to your mistakes and I am doing one now. I have had so many deep thoughts on this and the best way to keep the memories of the dead bright.

“I was heartbroken and pained for what had happened to a friend but I think I went too far. Expressing regrets and sorrow was one thing but calling out an entire family was to an extreme.”

The Priest maintained that he is very sorry to the Osueke Family of Amaohuru Nguru for the call out, adding that it wasn’t very necessary for the repair of whatever happened in the past.

He said: “Whatever means necessary that should be taken by the family to make sure the pains of yesterday never come around again, please follow it. I regret all of it. Yes, it is very necessary for me to go clear my head. May Chinwe continue to rest in Christ Jesus Amen. Thank you so much Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Ehioma.”

