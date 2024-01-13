The Board of Directors of Gombe State Bubayero microfinance bank as well as the management team have been sacked by the State Government.

The Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya who approved the sacking also approved the immediate suspension of the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance Bank from office.

The disclosure was made by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi who conveyed the Governor’s approval to the affected persons.

He explained that the decision followed the outcome of findings of a thorough forensic audit of the financial activities at Bubayero Micro Finance Bank, and based on recommendations from appointed Financial Consultants as well as the audit report of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The SSG stated that the suspended MD/CEO is to immediately hand over the responsibilities of the organisation to the most senior bank official, while all sacked Board members and management are instructed to promptly hand over all official assets in their possession.

Furthermore, an interim management, headed by the Executive Director, Financial Control and Operations, has been established and is to report to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development for further directives.

These directives, which take immediate effect, are aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability, and the safeguarding of the institution’s integrity and maintaining public trust in the system.

