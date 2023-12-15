As the 2023 Batch A Stream 1 Corps Members bow out of service nationwide, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Oyo State in a low-key Passing Out Programme (POP) has discharged the 2023 Batch A Stream One Corps members of the scheme at the NYSC Oyo State Secretariat, Ibadan.

The State Coordinator, Mr. Odoba Abel Oche has tasked them to be confident and imbibe all the ideals of the NYSC scheme instilled in them during their service year.

Odoba noted that being young adults and future leaders of our dear nation gives them the opportunity to break new ground and make a genuine impact on the development of the nation.

He equally admonished them to think of positive and legitimate ways to earn income and better their lot so they can be useful to themselves, their parents and society.

He stressed that the NYSC scheme has facilitated soft loans in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria, Bank of Industry and others, to provide a soft landing for them to become entrepreneurs through the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme.

The Oyo helmsman congratulated and commended the corps members for their remarkable achievements in serving Nigeria and making a positive impact in their respective communities. He emphasised the importance of not becoming complacent in the pursuit of nation-building, even as they conclude their mandatory one-year service.

Concluding his remark, Odoba urged the corps members to go out into the world and strive for success, reminding them of their potential to make a difference and contribute to the development of Nigeria. “Go and win”, Odoba inspired and motivated the corps members as they embarked on the next phase of their lives.

Highlight of the event was the sample distribution of the Certificate of National Service to deserving corps members.

The low-key event which was presided over by the NYSC Oyo State Coordinator, Mr. Odoba Abel Oche was well attended by Assistant Directors and other members of staff.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE