Sokoto State governor-elect, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has denied a newspaper report alleging him of setting up a committee to probe Governor Aminu Tambuwal, in the state.

This is contained in a press statement issued on Thursday by the spokesperson to governor-elect, Abubakar Bawa and made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, the governor-elect described the story as fabricated, malicious and untrue.

The purported story, according to the statement, appeared on the website of some online publishers and urged people to disregard it.

“As far as I’m concerned, we only set up a transition committee which is mandated to work hand in hand with the one set up by the outgoing administration in order to ensure smooth handing over come May 29”, the governor-elect said.

“I’m yet to take full control of Sokoto State, talkless of setting up any committee to probe the outgoing governor,” he added.

The governor-elect, therefore, dissociated himself from the fabricated story and warned those behind it to desist from doing so.

“The task before my administration is how to ensure a new Sokoto State, being that the state, for now, is left far behind in all sectors of development.

“We want to see a state that will guarantee quality education, good road networks, effective healthcare delivery, portable drinking water supply as well as a good mechanized agricultural system to its citizens,” he said.