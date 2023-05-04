Pandemonium broke out at Rimin Kebe, Kano metropolis, on Wednesday night when a

teenager identified as Iro Kwarangwal of Karshen Kwalta, Rimin Kebe, stabbed his biological mother, Jummai, to death over a disagreement. This was just as the police authority in Kano has already confirmed the incident through the Command Spokesman, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa.

The image maker disclosed that details of the ugly incident are still sketchy but however, promised to fill the media details soon.

According to an eyewitness, Malam Muhammad Abdu, neighbour to the deceased, disclosed that the ugly incident occurred yesterday around 5:30 PM.

He said, “I was standing outside my house when I suddenly heard screaming from the deceased resident.”Malam Abdul added that upon rushing in for possible help, “we found the deceased who was stabbed severally with a knife screaming for help.” He further disclosed that the suspect fled the scene shortly after he allegedly committed the heinous crime against his mother. Malam Abdul stated that the deceased was later carried to the hospital in Tricycle with blood all over her body and was pronounced dead on reaching the hospital.

She has been buried according to Islamic doctrine. May Allah forgive her and admit her in paradise,” the witness prayed.