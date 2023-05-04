teenager identified as Iro Kwarangwal of Karshen Kwalta, Rimin Kebe, stabbed his biological mother, Jummai, to death over a disagreement.
This was just as the police authority in Kano has already confirmed the incident through the Command Spokesman, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa.
He further disclosed that the suspect fled the scene shortly after he allegedly committed the heinous crime against his mother.
Malam Abdul stated that the deceased was later carried to the hospital in Tricycle with blood all over her body and was pronounced dead on reaching the hospital.
READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- I felt like I won a jackpot when I had my first 5.0 CGP —Oluwapelumi Adejumo, best graduating student, Faculty of Engineering, FUOYE
—
Discussion about this post