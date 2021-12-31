I’m only opposed to nepotism, insecurity, not Buhari —Bishop Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Reverend Father Matthew Kukah, says he is not against the government of President Muhammadu Buhari as being speculated in some quarters but against the way the president is handling the deplorable security situation and economic woes in the country.

He made the disclosure while fielding questions from newsmen as part of his annual end of the year media dialogue at St Barkitha Catholic Secretariat, Sokoto.

“Our country has become a house of horror with fear stalking our homes, high ways, cities, hamlets and communities as bandits and insurgents maim live at will,” he said.

The cleric also accused the president of lopsided appointment, stressing that such had caused divisions and agitations in the country.

He maintained that he is not bothered about which region or religion produces the president, but only interested in good governance.

He noted that he has a cordial relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari, maintaining that it is sycophants that are trying to sow seed of discord between him and his administration.

He explained that he will be clocking 70 years in 2022, stressing that if he could be cowed when he was younger, it is not now he will be afraid of speaking the truth.

Kukah said he agreed with the president for refusing to assent the electoral act, saying the president is right by his explanation, noting that the issue of direct and indirect primaries should be left for political parties to decide.

When asked how he intends to lift 50,000 Nigerians out of poverty, the cleric explained that he had mapped out an empowerment programme that would soon commence.

