I’m grateful for US govt support, thank you President Buhari, Nigerians, says Okonjo-Iweala

Shortly after the United States government-backed her bid to lead the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Friday evening, former Nigerian Finance Minister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has expressed her gratitude for the backing.

She also expressed her appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians for their unflinching support for the bid while also congratulating Yoo Myung-hee of Korea who earlier withdrew her bid, saying she fought a good fight.

Mrs Okonjo Iweala said this on Friday night in a tweet on her Twitter handle.

According to her: “Grateful for the expression of support from the US today for DG

@WTO. Congratulations to Madam Yoo of Republic of Korea for a hard fought campaign. Thank You President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians for your unflinching support. Thank you friends. Love to my family. Glory to God.”

President Joe Biden’s administration had earlier on Friday evening offered its strong support to Okonjo-Iweala to lead the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the Agence France Presse (AFP) reported.

The move marks another sharp split with former president Donald Trump who paralyzed the organization and opposed the former Nigerian finance minister who was backed by many other countries.

The office of the US Trade Representative in a statement cited her “wealth of knowledge in economics and international diplomacy” and said she had “proven experience managing a large international organization.”

“Dr Okonjo-Iweala brings a wealth of knowledge in economics and international diplomacy. She is widely respected for her effective leadership and has proven experience managing a large international organization with a diverse membership,” the trade representative office said.

