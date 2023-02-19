The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has said he is aware of the hardship Nigerians are facing due to policies implementation.

He said this in a tweet on Sunday, that; “I am fully aware of the current hardship being faced as a result of some policies meant to bring overall improvement to the country. I’m appealing to you to exercise further patience as we take measures to ease these hardships. God willing, there is light at the end of the tunnel, he said.

He went ahead to make known, his stance on the general election comes 25th of February, 2023.

“I am not a contestant in the coming election, but my party, @OfficialAPCNg, has a candidate in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I am calling on all of you to vote for @officialABAT. He is reliable, a true believer in Nigeria, and he will build on our achievements,” he said.