Adelowo Oladipo – Minna

Court sentences 43-year-old man to death by hanging for killing intimate friend

A 43- year old man, Maruf Saraki has been convicted and sentenced to death by hanging by a Niger State High Court 4 sitting in Minna at the State Judiciary Complex for killing his intimate friend and buried the corps in an uncompleted building in his residence in Kontagora local government area of the State.

The convict was said to have alleged that the deceased, identified as one Tasi’u Shitu, was having illicit affairs with his (Maruf) wife which he claimed was his reason for killing his friend.

Maruf Saraki was earlier arraigned on the November 21st, 2021 by Police Detectives at the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligent Department (SCIID) Minna after the convict was arrested by the Police Operatives in Kontagora.

The Convict was also said to have stolen the slain Tasi’u Shitu’s Ash colour Honda Accord car, and killed him after which he buried his remains inside an uncompleted building where the convict resides.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that after the sudden disappearance of Tasi’u Shitu from his house for about four days, adding that the deceased was last seen with the susprcted assaillant in Kontagora prior to the killing and was later arrested in Sokoto State allegedly in possession of the deceased’s stolen Honda Accord car.

Upon the arrest of Maruf Saraki by Police Operatives attached to the Sokoto State Police Command, the case was thereafter transferred to the Niger State Command for further discreet investigation.

The Presiding Judge, Hon.Justice Mohammed Adishetu Mohammed who pronounced the death sentence on the convict in a judgement delivered for over one hour said the prosecutor had convinced the court with all the evidences and the witnesses presented before the court.

Maruf Saraki was earlier arraigned in Kontagora high court presided over by Justice Balkisu Gambo Yusuf; on her redeployment to Minna, the case was to continue in Kontagora before Justice Binta Bawa Rijau but the defence Counsel, Barrister Bala Ibrahim Zuru objected to the trial in Kontagora.

While the case was transfered to Minna High court Number 4, a plea of the convict was taken and trial commenced (denovo), he pleaded not guilty to the one count charge of culpable homicide punishable under section 221 of the penal code which attracts death penalty upon conviction.





Justice Mohammed Adishetu Mohammed, averred that after reviewing the case as presented by the prosecuting counsel and the evidences made available before the court, it was discovered that Tasi’u was seen last with Maruf Saraki in Kontagora

Speaking further, the Judge said, “It was a settled fact that the convict was the last person that was seen with the deceased before his disappearance.

According to Justice Mohammed Adishetu Mohammed , “With the facts and the evidences before this honourable Court, it was a settled fact the convict Maruf Saraki causes the death of the deceased.

“The convict, in his testimonies claimed that the deceased was having an illicit affair with his wife and he is the person that knows of his robbery case in Sokoto.

“The questions here are can this amounts to any provocation that will warrant the killing of his friend Tasi’u Shitu? In all, the convict intentionally killed the deceased”.

“With the available evidences and the testimonies of the convict, there is no doubt that the prosecuting counsel was able to prove the case of culpable homicide against the convict and you Maruf Saraki is hereby convicted and sentenced to death by hanging.

“And you Maruf Saraki you are sentenced to death by hanging on the neck until you are dead.” Justice Mohammed Adishetu Mohammed further stated.