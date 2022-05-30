I’m disappointed in Yoruba political leaders —Oluwo

THE Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has expressed disappointment over the raging division among Yoruba political leaders ahead of 2023 general elections.

Oba Akanbi said he was surprised at the magnitude of the sharp division, most especially among Yoruba political leaders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying it is a clear demonstration of disunity. In a statement issued by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, the traditional ruler stated: “Personally, I am disappointed in the political leaders of Yorubaland. The sharp division amongst them will unavoidably be to the disadvantage of our race. The curse must be stoned. This is the most critical time in the political history of Yoruba race.”

Oba Akanbi implored the national leader of the APC, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, all former and incumbent governors in the South West to unite, saying that surviving generations will never forgive them should they fail to brighten the political fortune of Yorubaland ahead of 2023 general elections.

According to him, “reuniting the Yorubaland political forces in the ruling APC can be achieved by subduing individual ego of its actors. This is the most critical time in the political history of Yorubaland. As a father, I am worried. Yoruba social elites and socio-political platforms should gear up. I appeal to Tinubu to play his fatherly role as usual to salvage the political destiny of Yorubaland. We must not make another mistake. The golden opportunity is here.

“I am calling on the South West APC and PDP, the national leader of APC, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to unite in the interest of Yoruba. If Yorubas fail in 2023 poll, it will have a perennial touch on the future political fate of our race. As a traditional father, I observe keenly. And when elders are in the market, child’s head must not drop – ‘Agba kiiwa loja, ki ori omo tuntun o wo.’

“My assessment depicts a house divided within itself. It is a single house of a leader. Most of the prominent aspirants from Yorubaland in the ruling party are from the same house, graduated from the same school of thought. As such, expected to have similar agenda for the nation. The agenda can be harmonised for a single candidate to have a victorious primary outing.”