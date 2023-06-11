The immediate past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Saturday assured that, in no distant time, leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Osun will traverse the length and breadth of the state to visit party members and re-echo the need for them to strengthen their political base.

Aregbesola, the state’s former governor and the party Chieftain made the assurance at the grand luncheon organised by his friends (the Friends of Rauf Aregbesola (FORA) in his honour in Osogbo.

He said, “I am deeply grateful to you, all. You have all shown me uncommon love, backing and the strength, unity of purpose and the reassurance that you are indeed with us.”

“We are grateful. We will not let you down. We will soon begin a statewide tour to see all of our people and to assure them that we are fully back to see to their welfare. We are fully committed to strengthening the APC.”

Aregbesola who appreciated his followers, supporters, friends, well-wishers and close associates supporters said, they had made his homecoming event a success.

The former minister also gave kudos to people of the State for their incessant support at all times and as well thanked

the State Government under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke, traditional rulers, groups and associations, among others for believing in him.

However, while extolling his virtues at the event, the Friends of Rauf Aregbesola (FORA), described him as a window of reference in Nigeria’s political landscape because of his undying passion for mass prosperity and the emancipation of the younger generation.

Their Spokesperson who is the Chairman of the Planning Committee of the programme and former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dr Najeem Salaam who said this, added that, the ex-minister is a man of many parts.

Also, the likes of his former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Kolapo Alimi, Sheikh Yusuf Oko-Iya Eleko, Mrs Yemi Akande and Senator Mudashiru Husain and a host of others while speaking as Aregbesola beneficiaries said, “Oga is a rare gift to humanity. He combines service to God and people so well.

“As a commissioner, governor and minister, he was unrepentantly committed to the cause of the people and the leadership that works for the people.”

“He is kind to everyone. He has the golden gift and foresight of excellence and service in governance and administering the affairs of men and women in politics. We are all very grateful to have worked with him and share in his common vision.





“He is forever our legend and icon of dynamism in public service. We are proud of your achievements and we are indeed lucky to be associated with you.”

