I’m a high achiever, can crush any goal I set for myself —Fineseed Obi, Madonna University first-class graduate

Fineseed Obi is a first-class graduate of Microbiology from Madonna University, Elele, Rivers State, for the 2020/2021 academic session. In this interview by YUSUF ABDULKADIR, she speaks about her academic journey, among others.

Why did you choose to study Microbiology?

I chose to study Microbiology because I have interest in health and in knowing more about microorganisms. When I was in senior secondary school, I discovered that many of sicknesses we suffer are caused by pathogenic microorganisms. I studied Microbiology to acquaint myself with the causes, effects and remedy of diseases caused by pathogenic microorganisms.

Also, Microbiology afforded me the knowledge of food handling and preservation, and the microbial growth of these microorganisms not only on food but in the environment at large.

How do you feel being a first-class graduate? Were there any extra steps you took to make sure you finished with first class?

I feel so happy being a first-class graduate, and I would say the grade I made was possible by three factors: determination, hard work, and God’s favour.

Determination in the sense that from the very first day I got admitted into the university, I made up my mind to do my best by reading my books. Hard work, on the other hand, was a major factor that made my grade possible. I made a timetable for myself from the first day I had lectures in my 100 level. I could remember my father quoting Abraham Lincoln of America, who said, “Always bear in mind that your own resolution to succeed is more important than any other.” I cannot also look down on the favour of God because I saw some students either complaining of their missing scripts or that their scores were omitted, but my case was different. I saw it as a divine favour.

What was your education background like?

I can say that my educational background played its role. I studied in private schools from kindergarten to the university. In my primary school, the Oak International Christian School, Owerri, I made good grades and I received good remarks from my teachers. I never crossed the 5th position in my class and I was given awards in some subjects that I came out the best in.

In my secondary school, Baptist High School, Owerri, I registered nine subjects for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and I made 4 As and 5 Bs. I was the Deputy Senior Prefect in my school and was also recognised as the best student in few subjects I offered then. I also received an award for discipline from the school authority. Lastly, In my tertiary education at Madonna University, I was also known for excellence. In all my semester grades, I had more As than Bs and Cs.





What were your study patterns? Did you have time to socialise?

During my stay in Madonna University, I never absented myself from lectures because I loved taking notes in my own words while the lecturer discussed his/ her notes. I had a timetable I followed, and I had different jotters for each course. I didn’t just study my notes alone. I also studied the available textbooks and made researches on the courses which gave me a wider knowledge of what had been taught in class.

Secondly, most of my reading times were at the early hours of the morning . I try to sleep early at night, at most by 9pm, to enable me wake up by 2am to study according to my personal timetable. I study for at least five hours on weekdays, except during the weekends — which I spend eight hours at most. I always pray to God for understanding before reading and also for retentive memory after reading.

However, I had time to socialise, especially during the day.

What motivates you to strive for academic excellence?

Firstly, what motivated me to strive for academic excellence is that I believe I’m a high achiever and can crush any goal I set for myself through hard work and determination. I have always strived for academic excellence and achieved it in my primary and secondary school. Giving up was never an option. Rather, I was motivated to becoming a high-flying student in the university. Secondly, I also believed that midst the job scarcity in the country, the available opportunities might be reserved for those that came out the best.

Was there any time you gave up on graduating with a first class?

Graduating with a first-class grade was not without challenges. I was discouraged at some points. At times, I made Bs in some courses I thought I would make As. This was quite discouraging, but I did not give up. It was in my 400 level (second semester precisely), when the results of my courses for the first semester were released that the coast became clearer to me that I would make a good grade.

What would you say about the role Madonna University played in your academic life?

Madonna University indeed played a role in my academic life, mostly in ensuring that indiscipline and other vices were curbed. This in turn, made it possible for me and every serious minded student, to achieve his/her goal.

Who are your role models?

My role models are my parents, because they always inspire me by giving me quality advice and showing me the right path to follow.

Do you think the situation of things in Nigeria is hindering young people from optimally exploring their potential?

The situation of Nigeria, as of today, is capable of hindering young people from exploring their potentials in different ways.

Insecurity: Abduction of many students, mostly in Northern part of the country, is capable of discouraging the young ones from their educational pursuits. A good number of the abducted students are yet to be rescued. This is capable of discouraging a desirous student from exploring his/her academic potentials.

Added to this are incessant strikes. For example, the prolonged strike of last year by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) caused many students to lose interest in education, while some others began to learn other vocational skills.

Many talented and skilled young people do not have the opportunity to explore their potentials in different establishments and companies due to high rate of unemployment.

As a microbiologist, what would you do differently to impact the world?

I look forward to conducting researches to solve specific problems concerning food safety and environmental health. In this case, food safety includes the impacts of food additives and food injustice. Environmental health here includes poor environmental quality that causes problems in human beings, bio-accumulation, and poisoning.

What advice would you give to students who want to achieve academic excellence like you?

They should be focused, determined and dedicated. He who wants to enjoy the treasures of tomorrow, must be able to sacrifice the pleasures of today.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE