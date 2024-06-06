Daniel Bwala, former spokesman for the Atiku Abubakar/Ifeanyi Okowa presidential campaign in the 2023 presidential election, has affirmed his commitment to supporting President Bola Tinubu, stating that his allegiance is contingent upon upholding the constitution and democratic principles of Nigeria.

In an interview on Arise TV on Wednesday, Bwala emphasised his longstanding support for Tinubu, which predates the current political landscape.

He clarified that while he previously backed Atiku Abubakar, he shifted his allegiance to Tinubu’s administration after the conclusion of the presidential election.

Bwala expressed his perspective, stating, “It was nice that I supported former vice president Atiku, and for the period I supported him, I gave my all, but when I made a decision to support President Tinubu, it was just owing to the fact that the elections are over.”

He highlighted the significance of being invited to contribute to the current government, considering it an honour to support initiatives aimed at promoting good governance.

Bwala pointed out his historical loyalty to Tinubu, affirming his belief in the president’s vision for the nation.

“We all know the problem we are in, and if you’re privileged to have the attention of somebody who is now the sitting president, who didn’t meet you in the first place but felt that you have something to offer and said, ‘Come and be a part of what we are doing in this government, let us see how you support good governance’, I feel it’s an honour.

“And don’t forget, I was Asiwaju’s loyalist before I changed party to Atiku; it is not a situation of going back to somebody you don’t know, I have always believed in him.

Bwala outlined his criteria for withdrawing support, stating, “The only thing that will make me withdraw my support for President Bola Tinubu is if he goes against the constitution of Nigeria and goes against democratic ideology, but I do not see that happening because President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is on course.”

He expressed confidence in Tinubu’s leadership, acknowledging the challenges faced in decision-making but believing in their long-term efficacy.

Bwala concluded, “He is redefining the structure of our foundation and economy, and I know that the decisions are hard, but they are definitely decisions that are going to work at the end of the day.”

